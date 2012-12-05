Barbe Bucs get support for Superdome trip - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Barbe Bucs get support for Superdome trip

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Barbe High School Bucs received some additional support for their trip to the Superdome on Saturday.

On Tuesday, the team received a check from both Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso and District Attorney John DeRosier.

The money will help the team offset some of the cost during the team's trip.

Mancuso and DeRosier spoke about the players' roles in the community.

"Well, it's exciting for our community. You know, I put Sulphur's letter jacket on when they went to the finals and gave them a check, too, and also, Westlake. Any time one of our local teams gets the opportunity to compete at this level, it's exciting and it's good for our community. Regardless of what school you support, when this happens, the whole community gets behind them and supports them.

We're just excited they have this opportunity, and I know that they're going to do well and the coaches have done a great job," Mancuso, a Barbe alumni, said.

DeRosier said that the team has worked hard.

"They have worked as a team to get where they are. They send a good message to other people their age in this community and that is the whole community has to work together to make good things happen. And that's what this is all about … that's what football teams are all about," he said.

Barbe plays Rummel for the 5A State Championship. This is the first time they have played for the title since 1980.

