Lake Charles police officer lauded for helping to save woman's life

Lake Charles Police are touting the efforts of one of their own in locating and helping to save an elderly woman with some health conditions who went missing early Tuesday.

According to Lake Charles Deputy Chief of Police Mark Kraus, on Tuesday around 8:15 a.m., officers received a call regarding the missing woman, who is 84.

Officers were advised by several family members that the woman suffers from severe memory loss and that the family discovered her missing and searched for her without any success.

Kraus said that Lake Charles Police Officer Tony Magee completed a report and entered the woman's information into the National Crime Information Center. Then, Kraus said, on a gut feeling, Magee went back to the area near the woman's home and began searching the large drainage ditch behind the home.

Kraus said Magee spotted the woman partially submerged in the ditch water.

"Officer Magee then called for an ambulance, removed his duty belt and crossed through the water to reach her on the opposite side. Officer Magee observed where she slid down the steep embankment. She was unable to pull herself out of the ditch due to mud and her weakened state," Kraus said.

Kraus said the woman was nearly in a hypothermic state.

"The Lake Charles Police Department is proud to commend Officer Magee for his bravery and initiative during this grave situation. He epitomizes the very essence of dedication, character and integrity that this department strives to find in each officer it employs," Kraus said.

