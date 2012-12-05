Lake Charles police officer lauded for helping to save woman's l - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles police officer lauded for helping to save woman's life

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Lake Charles Police are touting the efforts of one of their own in locating and helping to save an elderly woman with some health conditions who went missing early Tuesday.

According to Lake Charles Deputy Chief of Police Mark Kraus, on Tuesday around 8:15 a.m., officers received a call regarding the missing woman, who is 84.

Officers were advised by several family members that the woman suffers from severe memory loss and that the family discovered her missing and searched for her without any success.

Kraus said that Lake Charles Police Officer Tony Magee completed a report and entered the woman's information into the National Crime Information Center. Then, Kraus said, on a gut feeling, Magee went back to the area near the woman's home and began searching the large drainage ditch behind the home.

Kraus said Magee spotted the woman partially submerged in the ditch water.

"Officer Magee then called for an ambulance, removed his duty belt and crossed through the water to reach her on the opposite side. Officer Magee observed where she slid down the steep embankment. She was unable to pull herself out of the ditch due to mud and her weakened state," Kraus said.

Kraus said the woman was nearly in a hypothermic state.

"The Lake Charles Police Department is proud to commend Officer Magee for his bravery and initiative during this grave situation. He epitomizes the very essence of dedication, character and integrity that this department strives to find in each officer it employs," Kraus said.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Ward 3 Recreation offering dollar swim classes again this summer

    Ward 3 Recreation offering dollar swim classes again this summer

    Thursday, May 31 2018 11:03 PM EDT2018-06-01 03:03:32 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    Summer is here, and kids are ready to drop their books and hit the pool, but some children across Southwest Louisiana don't know how to swim.  Ward 3 Recreation is looking to change that by offering affordable classes.  For one dollar, that's all it takes to learn how to swim in Lake Charles. Thanks to a special grant Ward 3 Recreation has been able to offer this service for a few years now, and supply more than 20 certified instructors to those willing to learn.  Wi...

    More >>

    Summer is here, and kids are ready to drop their books and hit the pool, but some children across Southwest Louisiana don't know how to swim.  Ward 3 Recreation is looking to change that by offering affordable classes.  For one dollar, that's all it takes to learn how to swim in Lake Charles. Thanks to a special grant Ward 3 Recreation has been able to offer this service for a few years now, and supply more than 20 certified instructors to those willing to learn.  Wi...

    More >>

  • Prosecutor and defense attorneys spar in hearing on T.J. Bell, formerly of LCPD

    Prosecutor and defense attorneys spar in hearing on T.J. Bell, formerly of LCPD

    Thursday, May 31 2018 9:21 PM EDT2018-06-01 01:21:27 GMT

    For three years, attorneys for T.J. Bell say he's lived under the cloud of indictment-- unable to work and now, over their objection, his trial is continued until August 27th. The former Lake Charles Police deputy chief is charged with malfeasance in office and abuse of office. Defense attorneys Todd Clemons and Adam Johnson went to court trying to get the prosecutor held in contempt of court, because they say Hugo Holland has refused to turn over information they should have in...

    More >>

    For three years, attorneys for T.J. Bell say he's lived under the cloud of indictment-- unable to work and now, over their objection, his trial is continued until August 27th. The former Lake Charles Police deputy chief is charged with malfeasance in office and abuse of office. Defense attorneys Todd Clemons and Adam Johnson went to court trying to get the prosecutor held in contempt of court, because they say Hugo Holland has refused to turn over information they should have in...

    More >>

  • DeRidder Gothic Jail to be used in upcoming horror film

    DeRidder Gothic Jail to be used in upcoming horror film

    Thursday, May 31 2018 6:44 PM EDT2018-05-31 22:44:44 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    It's news that's stirring quite the buzz in Derrider. According to the Beauregard Parish Tourism Officials, the city's historic Gothic Jail will have a role in the horror film 'Eli', slated to have a January 2019 release date. Lori Darbonne, Director for the Beauregard Parish Tourist Commission, said they got a call from the movies production team with a little luck. "They knew they wanted something with a Gothic style architecture," Darbonne said. "By a fluke chance...

    More >>

    It's news that's stirring quite the buzz in Derrider. According to the Beauregard Parish Tourism Officials, the city's historic Gothic Jail will have a role in the horror film 'Eli', slated to have a January 2019 release date. Lori Darbonne, Director for the Beauregard Parish Tourist Commission, said they got a call from the movies production team with a little luck. "They knew they wanted something with a Gothic style architecture," Darbonne said. "By a fluke chance...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly