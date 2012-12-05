DeRidder armed robbers caught on tape

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're preparing for 7News@Noon.

We're getting new details on that armed robbery of the Barksdale Federal Credit Union in DeRidder Tuesday afternoon. We now have surveillance photos from DeRidder Police of the four suspects who apparently fled in a white pickup truck. That truck was found later in Vernon Parish. At noon we'll have descriptions of the suspects and their possible ties to Texas. In the meantime, you can read more about this crime HERE.

Over in Welsh, the Mayor and alderman will be getting a 50 percent pay raise beginning with the new administration. We'll run down the numbers for you at noon.

Also today, going to thrift stores can be somewhat like a scavenger hunt. Today we have the story of one woman who found a hidden treasure – one worth more than $9,000!

Plus, a soda shop in Slidell has a new mission. It was damaged in Hurricane Katrina, but is now a place where people looking for a second chance can go to learn real-life skills.

And Jazz legend Dave Brubeck of "Take Five" fame has died. Listen to that smooth tune HERE.

Another dreary day today. Ben tells me some light sprinkles are still possible, with temperatures gradually warming into the lower 70's this afternoon. We can expect some clearing tonight, but it's likely we'll have to deal with some fog overnight. Ben's working on his live, local forecast now, so be sure to tune in at noon.

