DeRidder armed robbers caught on tape - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

DeRidder armed robbers caught on tape

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're preparing for 7News@Noon.

We're getting new details on that armed robbery of the Barksdale Federal Credit Union in DeRidder Tuesday afternoon. We now have surveillance photos from DeRidder Police of the four suspects who apparently fled in a white pickup truck. That truck was found later in Vernon Parish. At noon we'll have descriptions of the suspects and their possible ties to Texas. In the meantime, you can read more about this crime HERE.

Over in Welsh, the Mayor and alderman will be getting a 50 percent pay raise beginning with the new administration. We'll run down the numbers for you at noon.

Also today, going to thrift stores can be somewhat like a scavenger hunt. Today we have the story of one woman who found a hidden treasure – one worth more than $9,000!

Plus, a soda shop in Slidell has a new mission. It was damaged in Hurricane Katrina, but is now a place where people looking for a second chance can go to learn real-life skills.

And Jazz legend Dave Brubeck of "Take Five" fame has died. Listen to that smooth tune HERE.

Another dreary day today. Ben tells me some light sprinkles are still possible, with temperatures gradually warming into the lower 70's this afternoon. We can expect some clearing tonight, but it's likely we'll have to deal with some fog overnight. Ben's working on his live, local forecast now, so be sure to tune in at noon.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air.  We hope you join us, and have a wonderful day!

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported.

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-03-24 21:40:33 GMT
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
