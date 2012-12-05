Photos, information released in DeRidder bank robbery

DeRidder authorities continue to investigate the Tuesday robbery of a Barksdale Federal Credit Union branch in DeRidder.

The bank, located on U.S. 171 near the Vernon Parish line, was robbed around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

According to a news release from DeRidder Deputy Chief of Police Chris Rudy, witnesses said that four black males, ranging from 5-feet-9-inches to 6-feet tall with medium builds, entered the bank in a "tactical manner," brandishing handguns.

Rudy said according to witnesses, the men were wearing masks, hoodies and gloves. He said one clerk was struck by a suspect but did not require medical attention. No other employees were injured.

Rudy said the suspects left with an undetermined amount of money.

Witnesses were able to give authorities a description of the suspect vehicle. Authorities located that vehicle, a 2008 white Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck, with Texas license plates, on Golden Lantern Road in Vernon Parish. The road parallels the Beauregard/Vernon Parish line, Rudy said.

"The suspect vehicle was abandoned, but evidence in the truck indicated this was the vehicle used in the robbery. Evidence also indicated the suspects left in a secondary vehicle and had intentions of burning the white truck," Rudy said.

Rudy said that evidence gathered by police indicated the suspects have ties to the east and southeast Texas area.

Rudy said in addition to the DeRidder Police Department, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office, the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office, Rosepine Police Department, Leesville Police Department and Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office have assisted in the investigation.

Rudy said that the FBI is also assisting.

If anyone has information regarding the robbery, they are asked to call the DeRidder Police Department at 337-462-8911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-1374.

