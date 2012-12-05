Louisiana Traveler: Grant Christmas Tree Farm

A field of Christmas trees near Grant, Louisiana in Allen parish is full of children's laughter as it has been for the past 30 years. Each year, the Grant Christmas Tree Farm and Syrup Mill holds its harvest festival the first three Saturdays after Thanksgiving. On this particular weekend, hundreds showed up.

"For our older people, it's just a remembrance of time when they grew up on a farm and had to make cane syrup and they had to grind sugarcane," said Mollie Anderson, who owns the farm with her husband Gray. "Then for the younger generation, it's just a family outing of just clean family fun. Things for the kids to do."

The syrup-making was begun by Mollie's grandfather.

"Years ago as a young man, he helped a man make syrup," said Gray. "Then he started making syrup, then her daddy started making syrup and then I got tricked into making syrup."

Visitors not only get to choose to watch the syrup making, but also get a look at how things were done a long time ago.

"It's hard to find good family entertainment now days," said Huey Bailey, Mollie's dad. "There's a lot going on out here. A lot of old stuff that older people like to show their grandkids and talk about when they did things like this."

And families come back year after year, starting their own tradition.

"We really enjoy it and look forward to it," said Greg Askew of Sulphur. "There's a lot of fun out here and you get a nice fresh Christmas tree when you leave. It's just a good environment. The kids look forward to it every year."

The Harvest Festival continues one more weekend, on Saturday, December 8, 2012. For more information, go to www.grantchristmastreefarm.com.

