Allen Parish jail escapee captured

Authorities in Allen Parish say they have captured the inmate who escaped from the parish jail in Oberlin on Tuesday.

Sheriff Doug Hebert Jr. says 23-year-old Jonathan Kyle Courville was captured Tuesday evening in Oberlin a few miles from the jail.

Authorities say Courville escaped during a transfer back to Jeff Davis Parish to face burglary and theft charges, and that Courville was still wearing handcuffs when he escaped.

