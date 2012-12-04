DeRidder credit union robbed, suspects on run - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

DeRidder credit union robbed, suspects on run

DERIDDER, LA (KPLC) -

Beauregard Parish authorities are assisting DeRidder Police after a credit union may have been robbed.

It happened after 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Barksdale Federal Credit Union at 1995 N. Pine Street, on U.S. 171 in DeRidder.

Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Joe Toler said deputies were dispatched to the north side of DeRidder in reference to a robbery or attempted robbery at the credit union.

Four men were reportedly seen leaving the business in a white Toyota Tundra pickup headed north on U.S. 171.

The truck was later found abandoned in Vernon Parish on Golden Lantern Road, off of U.S. 171 near Rosepine, a few miles north of DeRidder. Toler said the truck's interior had been soaked in gasoline.

The FBI has reportedly joined the investigation.

KPLC contacted DeRidder Police for more information and was told by someone who answered the phone that no one at the department could speak to the media.

We'll have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.

