Allen authorities looking for escaped inmate

Allen Parish authorities are looking for an inmate who escaped from the Allen Parish Jail in Oberlin on Tuesday.

Authorities said Jonathan Kyle Courville, 23, a white male, has warrants from Jeff Davis Parish for simple burglary and theft. He reportedly escaped while he was awaiting transport.

Authorities said he was wearing a white T-shirt and jeans. He was also handcuffed.

Authorities say Courville is not considered dangerous. Officers are patrolling and looking for him now.

We'll keep you posted on any developments in this story, on-air and online at kplctv.com.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.