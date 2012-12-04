Beauregard authorities looking for information in wire theft

Beauregard Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to those responsible for the theft of copper utility wire reported missing Nov. 30 from Charles Libick Road in DeRidder and Walter Singleton Road in Dry Creek.

Both locations are in the East Beauregard community.

Anyone with information regarding this theft is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-1374 or 337-462-1374.

