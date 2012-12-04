Three Jennings men cited for intentional concealment of spotted - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Three Jennings men cited for intentional concealment of spotted fawn

(Source: WPBN) (Source: WPBN)

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement Division agents cited three Jennings men for alleged hunting violations on Thistlethwaite Wildlife Management Area on Nov. 23, according to a news release from the department.

Officials said that agents charged Samuel T. Herndon, 22, for taking a spotted fawn, intentional concealment of wildlife and failing to comply with deer tagging or harvest card requirements. 

Agents also cited Nicholas J. Demary, 22, and Michael J. Comeaux, 23, for intentional concealment of wildlife.

Officials said after the three made a morning hunt on the Thistlethwaite WMA, agents found them in possession of a freshly killed spotted fawn hidden behind the seat of their truck. 

During the investigation, agents allegedly learned that Herndon shot the fawn and that all three conspired to hide the deer behind the seat to sneak it out of the WMA.

Officials said that agents seized a 12-gauge shotgun and the spotted fawn, which was donated to charity.

Intentional concealment of wildlife carries a $900 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. 

Officials said that taking a spotted fawn brings up to a $750 fine and up to 30 days in jail.  Failing to comply with deer tagging and harvest card requirements carries a $100 to $350 fine and up to 60 days in jail.  Agents also assessed Herndon with $1,624.61 in restitution for the replacement value of the deer.

Agents who are participating in the case are Sgt. Travis Huval, and Senior Agents Ryan Faul and Brandon Fontenot.

