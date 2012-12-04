Cracking down on Christmas critters

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

Barbe High School is preparing for the big championship game, and we'll tell you how Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso and District Attorney John DeRosier are helping to defray the costs of getting the team to the Superdome.

A state judge is refusing to dismiss a lawsuit that challenges the constitutionality of a pension plan for future state employees. This past August, the Retired State Employees Association of Louisiana filed suit – alleging the law establishing a 401(k) type pension plan for future workers did not get the required two-thirds vote in the legislature. We'll tell you about the upcoming trial date on the issue.

A proposed ban on using dogs to hunt deer in Kisatchie National Forest has been lifted by the U.S. Forest Service. We'll tell you why.

Also today, if you plan on cooking a lot for the holidays we have a cautionary tale about your kitchen drain. If you let things build up, there's a big cost to clean up the mess and that can go beyond your kitchen. We'll explain.

Plus, it's the case of the lost traveling hat … yes, a hat. There's a nationwide search that was launched on line for this particular hat. What makes it so special? Find out at noon.

A pretty yucky morning so far. Ben tells me to expect intermittent rain throughout the day –some of that could be heavy downpours. How long will the dreariness last? Ben's working on his live, local forecast right now, so be sure to tune in to find out what the rest of the week will be like.

Have you picked up your Christmas tree yet? Well, make sure that tree doesn't bring unexpected guests into your home. We're talking critters, and you can learn more HERE.

