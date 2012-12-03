Missing child found safe - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles child found safe

Jadaelyn Jackson (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Jadaelyn Jackson (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office have found a missing 6-year-old child.

Jadaelyn Jackson was found safe around 7:30 p.m. Calcasieu School Superintendent Wayne Savoy said the child was mistakenly picked up from Brentwood Elementary Monday afternoon by a daycare center. The daycare was expecting a new student from Brentwood Elementary and assumed Jackson was the new addition.

After several hours at the daycare facility, staffers noticed no one had come to get Jackson.  Savoy said the staff checked Jackson's backpack and found identification that indicated he was not the new student they were expecting.

On Monday afternoon, Brentwood parents received an automated phone call to be on the lookout for the child. School officials implemented procedures to attempt to locate the child.  School bus drivers returned to their routes Monday evening to attempt to locate Jackson. The drivers went door-to-door looking for him, Savoy said.

Brentwood Elementary staff also performed a search of the campus room by room.

It's not yet known which daycare facility took care of Jackson or how he was able to board the facility's van at the school.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.

