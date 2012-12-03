Investigation continues in Lake Charles stabbing death

Lake Charles police are investigating a deadly stabbing that happened Sunday.

According to Lake Charles Police, Quentin Lorden, of Lake Charles, died of stab wounds following a domestic altercation at an apartment on 2nd Street.

In a Monday news conference, Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon said that officers received a call around 11:57 a.m. Sunday in reference to a stabbing.

Officers arrived and found Lorden, who was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Dixon said that Lorden was at the residence visiting with two females when his girlfriend entered the home. He said at that time, a verbal argument ensued between Lorden and his girlfriend.

"Lorden and his girlfriend then got into a physical altercation with one of the females in the residence. The female armed herself to defend against the attack of Lorden and his girlfriend," Dixon said.

Dixon said Lorden was stabbed during the altercation and his girlfriend was cut.

Authorities said the investigation is still ongoing and will be presented to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's office.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.