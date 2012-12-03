Two accused in Louisiana Avenue shooting - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Two accused in Louisiana Avenue shooting

Keenan W. Cedars (Source: Lake Charles Police Department) Keenan W. Cedars (Source: Lake Charles Police Department)
Austin B. Cedars (Source: Lake Charles Police Department) Austin B. Cedars (Source: Lake Charles Police Department)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Two people have been charged with second-degree murder following Sunday's shooting on Louisiana Avenue in Lake Charles, according to the Lake Charles Police Department.

Killed was 26-year-old Anthony Batiste.

In a Monday news conference, authorities said that Keenan Wade Cedars, 24, and Austin Benjamin Cedars, 17, have been jailed on $1 million bond in the case.

Authorities said on Sunday at 6:34 p.m., officers were dispatched to 3214 Louisiana Avenue in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, they located Batiste inside the residence. Authorities said he appeared to have been shot and was transported to Lake Charles Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

Authorities said an investigation revealed that Batiste was shot as a result of a domestic disturbance.   

Authorities said a witness to the murder was also arrested for possession of CDS I with intent to distribute. Shawna Wilson Cedars, 35, of Lake Charles, was jailed on $20,000 bond.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.

