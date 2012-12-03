Lake Charles man being held on $2M bond in woman's murder

The man accused in the Friday death of Brittany Grosse is being held on $2 million bond.

According to Lake Charles Police, Dustin Belast Pleasant, 26, of Lake Charles, has been charged with second-degree murder in the case.

In a Monday press conference, Lake Charles authorities said Grosse died of blunt force trauma and wounds from a cutting instrument.

Lake Charles Chief of Police Don Dixon said motive is not yet known in the case.

"It is still under investigation and we don't want to speculate," Dixon said.

Authorities said on Friday, at approximately 8:32 p.m., officers received a call in reference to a female lying on the side of the roadway, bleeding and not moving.

Officers arrived and found Grosse dead at the scene.

Both Grosse and Pleasant were employed at Big Daddy's Grill on West Sale Road in Lake Charles.

Pleasant was employed at the restaurant through a work-release program through the Calcasieu Parish Transitional Work Program.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said that Pleasant, a first-time offender, met all the criteria to be in the work-release program, however, authorities on Monday said a complete review will be done. Some of the issues authorities plan to review are the selection criteria for the program.

Pleasant had been serving time in the parish jail for assault.

