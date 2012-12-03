Press conference outlines details in weekend death investigations

Good afternoon!

Three homicides in three days in the Lake Charles area. Lake Charles Police, along with the Calcasieu Sheriff's Office, had a news conference this afternoon on the crimes. We'll have coverage.

And the Lake Charles economy could be on the brink of a major upswing. And it's all thanks to a multi-billion dollar project by Sasol. The project will mean thousands of new jobs. Some are comparing this to the arrival of the petro chemical industry back in the 1940s. We'll hear from the top officials at Sasol tonight at 6 p.m.

Plus, we'll take you to the brand new transit bus center in Lake Charles. It's now officially open. These stories and more coming your way on Live at Five and 7 News at Six.

