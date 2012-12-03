Lake Charles Police release details in weekend deaths

Austin Benjamin Cedars (Charged with second-degree murder in the death of Anthony Batiste). (Source: Lake Charles Police Department)

Keenan Wade Cedars (Charged with second-degree murder in the death of Anthony Batiste). (Source: Lake Charles Police Department)

Lake Charles Police authorities held a press briefing Monday afternoon to discuss details in the investigations into three separate deaths over the weekend.

Authorities gave details in the murder of Brittany Grosse.

Authorities said 26-year-old Dustin Pleasant, the man charged with second-degree murder in the death, was in a work-release program through the Calcasieu Parish Transitional Work Program.

Grosse was found dead at the intersection of Melvin Lane and Alma Lane late Friday.

Authorities said that Pleasant and Grosse worked together at Big Daddy's Sports Grill on West Sale Road in Lake Charles.

Authorities said Grosse died of blunt force trauma and wounds. The body was found by officers.

Chief Don Dixon said authorities do not know the motive.

"It is still under investigation and we don't want to speculate," Dixon said.

"It's still an ongoing thing. We know we made the right arrest," he added.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said that Pleasant, a first-time offender, met all the criteria to be in the work-release program, however, authorities on Monday said a complete review will be done. Some of the things authorities plan to review are the selection criteria for the program.

Pleasant had been serving time in the parish jail for assault. He is now being held on a $2 million bond.

Authorities also released information in a stabbing death that happened Sunday at 1700 2nd Street, apartment 1004.

Authorities said the victim, Quentin Lorden, from Church Point, died from an apparent stabbing. Dixon said the weapon was a "sharp stabbing instrument."

The incident is still under investigation, but authorities said the stabbing resulted from a domestic altercation. Authorities said a woman involved in the altercation had armed herself with a sharp object to defend herself against Lorden and another woman.

No arrest has been made in the case, but Dixon said neither the suspect nor the victim lived at the apartment.

The third death happened Sunday evening at 3214 Louisiana Avenue.

According to authorities, the victim, Anthony Batiste, died from a gunshot wound.

Dixon said the shooting was the result of a domestic disturbance.

Two people have been arrested on second-degree murder charges: Kennan Wade Cedars, 24, and Austin Benjamin Cedars, 17, both of Lake Charles. Bond is set at $1 million each.

A witness to the murder, Shawna Wilson Cedars, was also arrested on drug charges. Her bond is set at $20,000.

Lake Charles Mayor Randy Roach also spoke at the briefing. He expressed his condolences to the families of the three individuals.

"Our heart goes out to the families," Roach said. "These are three tragedies."

Calcasieu Parish John DeRosier also spoke and said prosecutors will "vigorously" prosecute the cases.

Members of the victims' families were able to attend the briefing.

