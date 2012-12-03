Billion dollar news from Westlake's Sasol

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

Three violent deaths over the weekend – that's what Lake Charles Police are dealing with today. There was one late Sunday night on Louisiana Avenue, another at an apartment on Second Street earlier and the murder of a woman at the intersection of Melvin and Alma Lanes on Friday night. Police are expected to comment on the deadly weekend at a 3 p.m. news conference today. In the meantime, you can read more HERE.

An economic development announcement is made this morning in Westlake. It's happening at the Sasol facility, and we'll have the details for you at noon.

Also today, it's a picture that can be found plastered across social media – a New York city cop giving boots to a barefoot, homeless man. It was all caught on camera by a tourist.

Plus, diabetes can be hard to cope with – especially if you're a teenager. We'll show you how specially trained dogs are helping teens check their levels.

In weather, Ben tells me we may have a few pop-up showers this afternoon, but the best chance of showers and storms will come in tomorrow evening. What will be causing that change? Ben's working on the numbers right now, so be sure to tune in to his live, local forecast at noon.

In sports, tickets are going fast for Barbe's trip to the championship. Check out the incredible highlights from Friday nights win HERE.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great Monday!

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.