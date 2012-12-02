Miracle on McNeese Street - Extended Highlights

LAKE CHARLES (KPLC)- Barbe defeated West Monroe 49-48 Friday night in one of the most thrilling comebacks in high school football history. The Bucs overcame a 27-point fourth quarter deficit, scoring three touchdowns in the final 2:11 of the game to win the class 5A state semi-finals.

For the first time since 1980, Barbe will make its return to the state championship. The Bucs will face the No. 1 seed, Archbishop-Rummel, December 8th at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Kickoff at 8 p.m.

