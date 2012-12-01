Family says victim and suspect worked together

Lake Charles Police have arrested a man in connection to a homicide investigation from Friday, Nov. 30.

Dustin Pleasant, 26, was arrested for second-degree murder. The crime happened Friday around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Melvin Lane and Alma Lane. The body of a woman was found by officers.

Family members tell 7 News that Brittany Grosse-Pryor was the victim from Friday. Brittany was a student at McNeese State University and worked at Big Daddy's Sports Grill in Lake Charles.



Family members tell us that the suspect, Dustin Pleasant, and Brittany were co-workers.

"She was a good kid who loved her family and loved spending time with them," her aunt said.

Police haven't told us what kind of weapon was used or what exactly happened. They say more details will be released at a news conference on Monday, Dec. 3. It starts at 3 p.m.

7 News will continue to follow this story on the air and here at kplctv.com.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.