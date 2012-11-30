Barbe beats West Monroe 49-48 to advance to finals

KPLC's Sam Gannon interviewing some Bucs after their win on Friday night.

The Barbe High School Buccaneers defeated the defending state champs, West Monroe, in the 5A state semi-finals on Friday night at Buccaneer Stadium in Lake Charles.

The Bucs staged an amazing comeback and topped West Monroe, 49-48.

The Bucs will advance to the championship game in New Orleans next weekend.

