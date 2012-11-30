Jennings man sentenced to 50 years for child pornography

U.S. Attorney Stephanie A. Finley on Friday announced that Whitney Joseph Gary Jr., 38, of Jennings, was sentenced to serve 50 years in federal prison for producing and receiving child pornography.

Finley said the sentence was handed down on Thursday by U.S. District Judge Patricia Minaldi in federal court in Lake Charles. In addition to the prison term, the judge also sentenced Gary to a lifetime of supervised release.

Gary pleaded guilty in August 2012 to one count of production of child pornography and one count of receiving child pornography. Finley said as a part of an undercover operation, agents determined that Gary was involved in receiving child pornography.

Pursuant to a search warrant executed at Gary's residence, Finley said agents discovered three DVDs containing child pornography involving underage boys performing sexually explicit acts.

Forensic examination of Gary's computer also revealed that he had produced child pornography using six child victims. Finley said Gary admitted to producing the images using one of the minor victims on four separate occasions.

"This case reflects the worst of our society. Too many children are victimized by predators that target the most vulnerable among us. My office, along with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners, will continue to ensure that justice is served through prosecution and pursuit of heavy sentences for the individuals who seek to victimize children," Finley said.

The investigation was conducted by the U.S. Postal Service, Homeland Security Investigations and the Louisiana State Police. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney John Luke Walker.

