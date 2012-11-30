DeQuincy decks the halls, events kick off season

Former DeQuincy Mayor Gary W. Cooper at the DeQuincy festivities. Cooper served as mayor from 1982 to 1991 and serves on the panel for the railroad museum.

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in DeQuincy.

This evening, the streets were filled with joy and cheer for the annual Christmas parade, sponsored by the DeQuincy Chamber of Commerce. The parade was followed by "Christmas in the Park" and fireworks.

Christmas at the Railroad Museum will be held through Dec. 31 and will include thousands of exterior lights, a laser show and multiple indoor trees that all can be viewed from the drive through area in from of the museum.

The DeQuincy Taste of the Holiday and Tour of Homes will be held on Saturday, Dec. 1 and will include visits to decorated homes beginning at 4:30 p.m. followed by a tasting at the JCE Center at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased from the DeQuincy Civic Club.

For more information, call (337) 786-6451 or the Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention and Visitors Bureau at (337) 436-9588 or visit www.visitlakecharles.org/cajunchristmas.

