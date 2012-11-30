Lake Charles woman accused of theft over $500 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles woman accused of theft over $500

Kayla Foster-Hennen (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Kayla Foster-Hennen (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

On Nov. 25, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a local business on Highway 90 in Lake Charles regarding a report of a theft. When deputies arrived, they spoke with the victim, an employee of the business, who advised her purse, which contained cash and a cell phone, valued at over $1,500, was stolen while she was at work.

During further investigation, detectives discovered Kayla F. Foster-Hennen, 28, of Lake Charles, a patron of the business, was captured by video surveillance removing the victim's purse from the office area and throwing it in a trash can outside of the business. Moments later, video surveillance captured Foster-Hennen dragging the trash can out of camera view.

When questioned by detectives, Foster-Hennen confirmed she stole the victim's purse and also advised detectives that she threw the victim's purse in a river after discovering she was caught on surveillance video stealing the purse.

Foster-Hennen was arrested on and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with theft over $500 and released on a $1,000 bond set by Judge Wilford Carter. 

CPSO Detective Jonathan Corkran is the lead investigator on this case. 

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported.

    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
