Lake Charles woman accused of theft over $500

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

On Nov. 25, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a local business on Highway 90 in Lake Charles regarding a report of a theft. When deputies arrived, they spoke with the victim, an employee of the business, who advised her purse, which contained cash and a cell phone, valued at over $1,500, was stolen while she was at work.

During further investigation, detectives discovered Kayla F. Foster-Hennen, 28, of Lake Charles, a patron of the business, was captured by video surveillance removing the victim's purse from the office area and throwing it in a trash can outside of the business. Moments later, video surveillance captured Foster-Hennen dragging the trash can out of camera view.

When questioned by detectives, Foster-Hennen confirmed she stole the victim's purse and also advised detectives that she threw the victim's purse in a river after discovering she was caught on surveillance video stealing the purse.

Foster-Hennen was arrested on and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with theft over $500 and released on a $1,000 bond set by Judge Wilford Carter.

CPSO Detective Jonathan Corkran is the lead investigator on this case.