Sulphur man accused of stealing from former employer

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

On Nov. 26, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a business on South Cities Service Highway in Sulphur regarding a burglary. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the owner of the business who advised when he arrived at work that morning, he discovered the back door was open and over $2,000 in cash and change was missing.

During further investigation, deputies reviewed surveillance video from the business which captured a man, later identified as former employee Dallas S. Rainwater, 30, of Sulphur, entering the front door using a key with a shirt over his face. After entering the business, Rainwater deactivated the security alarm, stole over $2,000 in cash and change from the register and money box, and exited the business through the back door.

On Nov. 27, Rainwater was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with simple burglary and theft over $500.

Judge Kent Savoie set his bond at $6,500.

CPSO Detective Michael Connor is the lead investigator on this case.