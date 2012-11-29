Texas man indicted in September high speed chase

A 40-year-old Texas man has been indicted on charges stemming from a high speed chase in September in Lake Charles.

Jeffrey Doucet, of Baytown, Texas, is accused for trying to hit a police car during the chase, using a stolen car.

Doucet was indicted Thursday on two counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated flight from an officer and possession of stolen things.

This is not Doucet's first brush with the law. He is already facing charges after a suspected meth lab blew up inside a Lake Charles motel in 2010.

