Holiday events for Southwest Louisiana and beyond announced

Looking for something to get you in the Christmas spirit? Check out these local events:

Crowley:

Christmas in Crowley: Lights to Music Spectacular: Through Jan. 3 from 5:30 p.m. to midnight at City Hall, located at 425 N Parkerson. Holiday light displays will be synced to music on radio station 93.3 FM.

DeQuincy:

Christmas at the Railroad Museum: Through Dec. 31 at the DeQuincy Railroad Museum. The event will feature thousands of exterior lights, a laser show and multiple indoor trees. Night tours are available by reservation. For more information, call 337-786-2823 or visit http://www.dequincyrailroadmuseum.com/ .

Natchitoches:

Festival of Lights: Through Jan. 6, 2013 in the Historic District along the Cane River Lake in Natchitoches. Event will feature numerous Christmas light displays and carriage rides, and shops and restaurants will be open late. For a complete schedule of events or for more information, visit http://www.christmasfestival.com/schedule-of-events/ .

Vinton:

5th Annual Trees of Hope Charity Tree Decorating Contest: Through Dec. 21 at the Delta Downs Racetrack Casino & Hotel in Vinton. Delta Downs invites the public to come and vote on local charities' unique Christmas tree decorations as they compete for a share of $10,000 in cash. Awards ceremony is Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. For more information, call 800-589-7441 or visit http://www.deltadowns.com/ .

Many:

Lights at Hodges: Hodges Gardens State Park will be lighted with thousands of lights through Dec. 30. For more information, click HERE. Admission to the park after 5 p.m. is $1.

