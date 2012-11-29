Matchbox Twenty to hit stage at L'Auberge Casino Resort in Lake Charles, Baton Rouge

American pop rock band, Matchbox Twenty, will hit the stages of L'Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge and L'Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles, the L'Auberge brand properties announced today.

Matchbox Twenty recently released its fourth album, "NORTH," which debuted at number one on the Billboard Top 200 album chart. "NORTH" is the first release in almost a decade for the quartet, which includes Rob Thomas, Paul Doucette, Kyle Cool and Brian Yale. The release of "NORTH" will be sending Matchbox Twenty back out on the road for the first time since "EXILE ON MAINSTREAM," a greatest hits collection released in 2007.

The "North" tour will now include stops in Lake Charles on Friday, March 22 and Baton Rouge on Saturday, March 23 as part of L'Auberge's continued commitment to bring memorable entertainment experiences to its properties. Tickets for both shows will go on sale on Feb. 8, and can be purchased for $55 via www.ticketmaster.com. Must be 21.

L'Auberge Baton Rouge features a 1,400-seat Event Center and an outdoor festival ground named, "The Lawn," which hosts up to 2,500 people. In addition to the L'Auberge Event Center and The Lawn, L'Auberge Baton Rouge is also home to Edge, a hip and sexy music bar perfect for a more intimate night of music.

L'Auberge Lake Charles features a 1,400-seat Event Center with tiered seating and state-of-the-art AV equipment. The 165-seat Jack Daniel's® Bar & Grill becomes an entertainment lounge in the evenings complete with live performances. Experience late night fun at Jack After Dark every Thursday – Saturday night and holidays. Or meet your friends at Ember Grille's Piano Lounge and enjoy hand-crafted cocktails while listening to live piano music.