Jefferson Financial Credit Union announces merger with Main Street Financial FCU

The following is a news release from Main Street Financial FCU:

Credit Union members of Main Street Financial Federal Credit Union held a special meeting on Nov. 27 at 5:30 p.m. on the proposed merger with Jefferson Financial Credit Union. The vote conducted by independent entity, Flint Corey, was overwhelmingly approved.

Main Street Financial FCU will merge with Jefferson Financial CU under the latter's name on Jan. 1, 2013. The merger is expected to be completed within months. All locations of Main Street Financial FCU will remain open and employees will remain.

"Main Street Financial is excited about joining with Jefferson Financial," stated John Lyon, Chairman of the Board for Main Street Financial FCU. "We believe this is the best fit for our members because of Jefferson's continued growth."

A few of the benefits of merging with Jefferson Financial are:

New products and services;

Greater access to new technology; and

A larger and stronger Credit Union to better compete in the financial service market.

Many steps are being taken to ensure a smooth transition. Members will be updated via direct mail, email, and the Credit Union websites—www.msfinancialfcu.org and www.jeffersonfinancial.org.

About Main Street Financial Federal Credit Union

Main Street Financial Federal Credit Union (formerly LA DOTD FCU) was founded in 1939 and is overseen by a voluntary Board of Directors. The Credit Union provides wealth building to anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school in Calcasieu, Cameron or Livingston parishes; as well as over 200 Louisiana corporations; and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development employees, contractors, consultants and their family members. For more information about Main Street Financial FCU, call (800) 436-8328 or visit www.msfinancialfcu.org.