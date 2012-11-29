Manning recognized as a 'Top Travel Professional Under 40' - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Manning recognized as a 'Top Travel Professional Under 40'

Shown are Angie Manning and Bernard Beaco, board of directors, Lake Charles/SWLA CVB (Source: Lake Charles/SWLA CVB) Shown are Angie Manning and Bernard Beaco, board of directors, Lake Charles/SWLA CVB (Source: Lake Charles/SWLA CVB)

Angie Manning, communications director for the Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention & Visitors Bureau, was recently recognized as a top travel professional under 40 by the Southeast Tourism Society.

Young professionals from Virginia to California have been chosen for the first class of "Forty for the Future: Travel's Leading Talent." The Southeast Tourism Society (STS), an Atlanta-based professional association in the tourism industry, organized the recognition.

Travel professionals who receive this award are younger than 40, and they represent businesses and organizations in 14 states.

"All of them have demonstrated leadership in their careers and communities and are beacons for others," said Bill Hardman, president and CEO of the Southeast Tourism Society.

A panel of tenured professionals representing numerous components of the tourism industry evaluated the nominees.

"We wish we could have recognized even more, but this group lives up to the program's name. They truly are ‘Forty for the Future,' and we expect even bigger accomplishments and leadership from them," Hardman said.

For more information, visit www.southeasttourism.org.

