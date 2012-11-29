KPLC's 'Community Christmas' and Salvation Army Angel Tree making seasons bright

KPLC's Community Christmas and the Salvation Army Angel Tree, in partnership with Capital One Bank and the employees of Christus St. Patrick Hospital, returns this year to help make seasons bright for children in the community.

The annual effort provides hundreds of local families in the five-parish area with food for a Christmas meal and toys for their children.

Non-perishable foods, toys and monetary donations will be accepted.

Food needed:

Cans of green beans, corn, etc.

Cake mixes and cans of icing

Cornbread mixes

Pasta and stuffing mixes

Canned fruits, soups and other side dishes

Toys needed:

Dolls, Barbies

Art supplies, arts and crafts kits

Video games for all consoles

Sports equipment, basketballs, footballs, etc.

Board games

MP3 players

Hair and makeup kits, nail polish and jewelry

Donation boxes are located at all area branches of Capital One Bank, Market Basket, Kroger and Wal-Mart stores. Donations can also be dropped off at KPLC. Checks can be made out to and mailed to:

KPLC's Community Christmas

320 Division Street

Lake Charles, LA 70601

