Starks family tragedy in Mississippi

A two car crash in Jackson County, Mississippi claims the life of a 4-year-old boy from Starks.  It happened last night on Highway 614. Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the accident that involved an entire family from Starks. We're gathering information right now and will have more on the crash at noon.

Also today, a dark piece of history is set to be demolished, but it's owner is having a hard time with the idea. We'll tell you why she's trying to preserve the old apartment of accused JFK assassin, Lee Harvey Oswald.

Plus, there's a gym where there are no mirrors, no windows, and no "fit" people allowed. It caters only to those who are obese, and it aims to make everyone who's working out feel more comfortable in the environment.

In weather, it was another chilly morning, but Ben tells me things are about to change. We can expect a warm-up for the weekend. Ben's working on those numbers for his live, local forecast so be sure to tune in at noon.

In sports, could the troubled "Honey Badger" be headed to the pro's? Read more on that HERE. Also, check out THIS story about Atlanta airport workers throwing eggs at the Saints bus.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
