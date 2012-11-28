CENLA Veterans Cemetery to hold 'Wreaths Across America' observance

The CENLA Veterans Cemetery will host a Wreaths Across America Ceremony to honor local veterans on Saturday, Dec. 15 at the veterans' cemetery on La. 467 in Leesville.

According to Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs officials, members of Vernon Parish and surrounding communities will gather together to honor veterans during the holiday season as part of the annual observance.

Starting at 10:45 a.m., seven ceremonial wreaths will be placed to remember all soldiers, sailors, airmen, and marines who served, honor their sacrifices, and teach our younger generations about the high cost of our freedoms.

Officials said specially designated wreaths for the Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Merchant Marine, and POW/MIA will be placed on memorials during a ceremony that will be coordinated simultaneously at over 750 participating locations all across the Country.

Currently, 82 wreaths are slated for delivery to Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery but sponsorships are still available up until Nov. 26. Sponsorships received after that date will be applied to 2013 events.

Officials said in 2012, it is projected that over 400,000 wreaths will be placed nationwide, by over 150,000 volunteers as part of the Wreaths Across America mission to "Remember, Honor, and Teach."

The Wreaths Across AmericaTM story began over 20 years ago when the Worcester Wreath Company from Harrington, Maine initiated a tradition of donating and placing wreaths on the headstones of our Nation's fallen heroes at Arlington National Cemetery.

Recognition of the service and sacrifice of our veterans, and their families, is especially poignant during the traditional holiday season.

Officials said Worcester Wreath Company continues to be a major supporter of the project, donating over 30,000 total wreaths in 2011. Over 400,000 wreaths will be sponsored by individuals, businesses, and groups from communities nationwide. Wreaths will be placed in all 50 states from Maine to Alaska and Hawaii, and at 24 national cemeteries on foreign soil.

