Leesville woman accused of stealing from employer - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Leesville woman accused of stealing from employer

Andrea Guidroz (Source: Leesville Police Department) Andrea Guidroz (Source: Leesville Police Department)
LEESVILLE, LA (KPLC) -

A Leesville woman is accused of stealing from a Leesville area business when she was employed there.

According to a news release from the Leesville Police Department, on Oct. 29, a report was filed in reference to the theft. Authorities said a local business owner had made several deposits to a local bank and discovered that money was missing from the business account.

Authorities said it was determined that over a period of multiple deposits, $10,828 was stolen.

Following an investigation, 25-year-old Andrea Elise Guidroz, of Evans, was arrested.

Authorities said Guidroz admitted to the theft. She has been charged with theft over $500.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.

