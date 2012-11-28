Leesville woman accused of stealing from employer

A Leesville woman is accused of stealing from a Leesville area business when she was employed there.

According to a news release from the Leesville Police Department, on Oct. 29, a report was filed in reference to the theft. Authorities said a local business owner had made several deposits to a local bank and discovered that money was missing from the business account.

Authorities said it was determined that over a period of multiple deposits, $10,828 was stolen.

Following an investigation, 25-year-old Andrea Elise Guidroz, of Evans, was arrested.

Authorities said Guidroz admitted to the theft. She has been charged with theft over $500.

