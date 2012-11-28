Turkey Creek father and son accused of deer hunting violations

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement Division agents arrested a father and son for alleged deer hunting violations on Nov. 20 in Avoyelles Parish, according to a news release from the department.

Officials said that arrested were Gregory S. Gautreaux, 44, of Turkey Creek, and his son Gregory R. Gautreaux, 21, also of Turkey Creek. They were booked into the Avoyelles Parish Jail.

Officials said Gregory S. Gautreaux was cited for selling deer meat, possession of an illegally taken deer, failing to comply with deer tagging regulations, hunting without resident hunting or big game licenses, careless operation of a vehicle and driving under a suspended license.

Gregory R. Gautreaux was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, hunting without resident hunting and big game licenses, failing to wear hunters orange, hunting on a wildlife management area (WMA) without a WMA hunting permit, hunting with a gun in a bow hunting area, illegal access of an WMA and no WMA self-clearing permit.

Agents were reportedly alerted Nov. 20 by a tip from the public about a small, red car parked on the Acadian Conservation Corridor WMA. When agents responded they spotted an individual standing on the WMA holding a gun in a bow hunting only area. When the subject observed the agents truck, he went back into the woods.

At the same time, officials said agents observed the red car they got a description of earlier perform a U-turn on Interstate 49 and cut through the median to pick up the hunter on the WMA. Agents stopped the car for the traffic infraction and identified Gregory S. Gautreaux as the driver. After a few minutes, agents were able to apprehend Gregory R. Gautreaux in the woods.

Agents also reportedly located a loaded 12-gauge shotgun with buckshot near where they apprehended Gregory R. Gautreaux. During the investigation agents learned that a six-point buck was sold by Gregory S. Gautreaux to Bryan K. Fontenot, 41, of Ville Platte for $80. Agents were able to recover the deer meat and the rack.

Agents charged Fontenot for buying deer meat and possession of an illegally taken deer.

Officials said selling deer meat brings a $500 to $750 fine and 15 to 30 days in jail. Possession of illegally taken deer carries a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Failing to comply with deer tagging regulations, hunting without a WMA permit, hunting with a gun in a bow hunting area, illegal access of a WMA and hunting on a WMA without a self-clearing permit brings a $100 to $350 fine and up to 60 days in jail for each offense. Hunting without resident hunting and big game licenses, and hunting without wearing hunter's orange brings a $50 fine for each offense

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon brings a $1,000 to $5,000 fine and 10 to 20 years in jail. Careless operation brings up to a $180 fine and up to 30 days in jail. Driving under a suspended license carries up to a $500 fine and up to six months in jail.

Agents participating in the case are Sgts. Travis Huval, Scott Fontenot, and Gabe Guidry, and Senior Agents Ryan Faul, Jay Callegari, Steve Vidrine, Danon Maricle, and Brandon Fontenot.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.