Take a pill, dude?

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

The statewide school voucher program is being debated in a Baton Rouge courtroom today. Lawyers for unions and school boards have challenged Governor Jindal's program and are asking for it to be shut down. We're keeping track of what's happening right now and will have an update for you at noon.

Also today, how going out to dinner and bringing home that to-go box may be changing. There's now a push to ban the use of styrofoam in some U.S. restaurants and we'll tell you why.

Plus, we look at the possibility of a male birth control pill. Scientists are developing such a pill, but how would it work?

Ben tells me lows this morning were 20 degrees cooler than yesterday, but what about the rest of the day? And how low will those temperatures go tonight? He's working on his live, local forecast right now, so be sure to tune in at noon.

If you're hoping that your life will change should you win that huge Powerball jackpot tonight, you may want to take a look at THIS story.

