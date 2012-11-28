Roach, DeRosier endorse Boustany for 3rd Congressional seat - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Roach, DeRosier endorse Boustany for 3rd Congressional seat

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Lake Charles Mayor Randy Roach and Calcasieu Parish District Attorney John DeRosier have endorsed Charles Boustany for the 3rd Congressional seat, according to a Wednesday news release from Boustany's campaign manager.

Boustany and Jeff Landry, two sitting Republican congressmen, are in a runoff for the seat to be decided Dec. 8.

In November, Boustany garnered 44.68 percent to Landry's 30.04 percent of the votes in the race. Ron Richard finished with 21.54 percent of the votes to Bryan Barrilleaux's 2.54 percent, and Jim Stark's 1.21 percent.

In the release, Roach states that during Hurricane Rita and the months thereafter during the area's recovery, Boustany helped keep the region "from being forgotten."

"He has worked to get federal assistance to maintain our ship channel and supported our efforts to keep Lafayette and Lake Charles in the same Congressional district," Roach states.

DeRosier describes Boustany in the release as a man of "tremendous integrity and honor."

Early voting for the Dec. 8 election continues through Saturday.

Early voting takes place at parish Registrar of Voters' offices from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There are races and proposals on ballots across Southwest Louisiana.

For a more detailed look at the ballots, click HERE.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-03-24 21:40:33 GMT
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly