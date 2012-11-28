Roach, DeRosier endorse Boustany for 3rd Congressional seat

Lake Charles Mayor Randy Roach and Calcasieu Parish District Attorney John DeRosier have endorsed Charles Boustany for the 3rd Congressional seat, according to a Wednesday news release from Boustany's campaign manager.

Boustany and Jeff Landry, two sitting Republican congressmen, are in a runoff for the seat to be decided Dec. 8.

In November, Boustany garnered 44.68 percent to Landry's 30.04 percent of the votes in the race. Ron Richard finished with 21.54 percent of the votes to Bryan Barrilleaux's 2.54 percent, and Jim Stark's 1.21 percent.

In the release, Roach states that during Hurricane Rita and the months thereafter during the area's recovery, Boustany helped keep the region "from being forgotten."

"He has worked to get federal assistance to maintain our ship channel and supported our efforts to keep Lafayette and Lake Charles in the same Congressional district," Roach states.

DeRosier describes Boustany in the release as a man of "tremendous integrity and honor."

Early voting for the Dec. 8 election continues through Saturday.

Early voting takes place at parish Registrar of Voters' offices from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There are races and proposals on ballots across Southwest Louisiana.

For a more detailed look at the ballots, click HERE.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.