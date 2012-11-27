Video shot on Big Lake shows what some say is manatee

A video shot on Big Lake, south of Lake Charles, is gathering the attention of many. Some say it's proof positive of a manatee, a rare sight in Southwest Louisiana coastal waters.

The brief video was shot by Casey Moses with Big Lake Guide Service a few weeks ago.

According to the guide service, agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries were contacted. The agency is reportedly looking for the manatee to relocate it to Florida.

KPLC tried to reach wildlife officials on Tuesday but has not received a response thus far.

According to information on the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission's website, during winter months, manatees head for warm waters. For the rest of the year, they are "widely dispersed," according to the agency.

You can find the video on Big Lake Guide Service's Facebook page. Warning: The video does include some language that may be offensive to some.

