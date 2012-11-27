Sleigh full of Christmas events planned in Lake Area

It's beginning to look - and feel - a lot like Christmas in the Lake Area. Here are some Christmas events to make your seasons bright:

Lake Charles:

Pictures with Santa: Through Dec. 24 at the Sears Court of the Prien Lake Mall in Lake Charles.

Winter Wonderland Ice Rink: Through Jan. 1 at L'Auberge Casino Resort. Sessions are $15 for a 3-hour session. Tickets may be purchased at Desserts, the Rink Grill, Legends or Ticketmaster. For a calendar of open hours for the skating rink or for more information on the event, visit https://www.llakecharles.com/entertainment/wonderland-on-ice/ .

Snow Village exhibit: Through Dec. 31 in the Gibson-Barham Gallery at the Imperial Calcasieu Museum in Lake Charles. For more information, call 337-439-3797.

Christmas Card Workshop: Through Dec. 23 at Historic City Hall in Lake Charles. All ages are welcome to write letters to Santa, which will be sent directly to the North Pole. The Calcasieu Council on Aging will distribute the handmade Christmas cards to area nursing home residents throughout Calcasieu Parish. Hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sat. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, call 337-491-9147.

J & R Carriages Christmas Light Rides: Through Dec. 31 on Shell Beach Drive in Lake Charles. J & R Carriages offers evening Christmas light carriage rides along Shell Beach Drive. Reservations required. For more information, call 337-842-0778 or visit http://www.jandrcarriage.com/ .

Children's Museum Holiday Art Activities: Dec. 20, 21, 22, 26, 27 and 28 at The Children's Museum in Lake Charles. Enjoy Christmas readings at 11 a.m. and ArtSpace activities at noon and 12:30 p.m. For more information, call 337-433-9420 or visit http://www.swlakids.org/ .



Children's Museum Meet Santa: Dec. 22 at 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Children's Museum in Lake Charles. Ornament making will be available in ArtSpace throughout the day. For more information, call 337-433-9420 or visit http://www.swlakids.org/ .

