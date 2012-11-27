Tradition of Christmas lights restored at Hodges Gardens

Hodges Garden State Park is reviving its Christmas lights display which was a mainstay for decades at the gardens.

Park officials said that over 25,000 lights are part of this first year's display, with plans of adding more over the next four years as a result of a partnership between the Office of State Parks, the Friends of Hodges Gardens State Park, the Sabine River Authority and many community sponsors and volunteers.

Park officials said included in this year's display is Santa's Workshop with the original elves, located outside the Gift Shop, while Christmas trees will be dancing to music across from the Lakefront Stage.

The lights will be on nightly until 10 p.m. through Dec. 30. In conjunction with this special programming, admission will be $1 per person after 5 p.m.

The movie showing is sponsored by The Cody Anthony Memorial. Organizers have chosen a pajama theme for the movie, and guests are invited to bundle up and wear their pajamas.

Concessions will be available for purchase during the movie by Friends of Hodges Gardens State Park.

Hodges Gardens State Park is located on U.S. 171 between Many and Leesville.

The park is open daily, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Entrance fees are $5 per person, $4 for seniors age 62 and over, and free for children 3 and under and for annual passholders.

For more information, visit www.LaStateParks.com or call 318-586-3523.

Hodges Gardens was designed around a 225-acre lake — a former stone quarry — and officially opened to the public in 1956. It has been operated by the state since 2007.

