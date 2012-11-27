Another arrest reported in Westlake meth lab bust

There has been another arrest related to the Westlake meth lab bust that happened Nov. 16.

A fire began at a home on Bee Tree Street on Nov. 16 and after authorities responded, they arrested 23-year-old Andrew C. Bertrand, who now faces drug-related charges.

Another man, Daniel "Troy" Olivier, was also arrested. He was burned in the fire, authorities said.

At the time, authorities said they were looking for two more suspects in the drug case.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office authorities on Monday said that one of those suspects, 33-year-old Charles McBroom, has been arrested and charged with operation of a clandestine laboratory.

McBroom's bond was set at $250,000.

