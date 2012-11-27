Beauregard authorities looking for information in ATV theft

Beauregard Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the theft of, or the recovery of, a 2008 Honda TRX 700 racing four-wheeler, according to a news release from Chief Deputy Joe Toler.

According to Toler, the four-wheeler is red and black. Its VIN number is JH2TE36008K005343.

Toler said it is believed to have been stolen between Nov. 19 and Nov. 23 from a storage facility on Bob Scalfi Road in DeRidder.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-1374 or 337-462-8918.

