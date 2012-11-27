Is it, or isn't it ... a manatee?! In Big Lake?!

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

If you're planning on shipping holiday packages in the next few weeks – beware. We'll tell you about an important consumer alert about bogus emails claiming to be from the post office. Tune in for ways to avoid being scammed.

The case against former Lake Charles gynecologist Peter LaFuria rolls on. He's charged with multiple counts of video voyeurism, sexual battery and molestation of a juvenile. Prosecutors and defense attorneys have now agreed to allow 25 items to be entered into evidence. Both sides must now submit legal briefs on the motion to suppress evidence and one to change the venue. We'll have more on when those briefs have to be ready at noon.

Do you enjoy eating grapefruit? Well, if you're on certain medications you may want to re-think that treat. We'll explain why doctors are saying grapefruits can be dangerous for some.

In weather, the rains we experience overnight will soon give way to dropping temperatures later today. How low will the temperatures go? Ben is preparing his live, local forecast right now so be sure to tune in at noon.

And we're checking out some incredible video posted on the Facebook page of an area guide service. It's of a supposed manatee in Big Lake! Right now, you can check out the video HERE.

