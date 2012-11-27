Texas men accused of stealing truck, ATVs in Vernon - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Texas men accused of stealing truck, ATVs in Vernon

LEESVILLE, LA (KPLC) -

Two Texas men are accused of stealing a truck and ATVs from an area business, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Sam Craft reports that 31-year-old Wayne Goree, of Houston, Texas, and 22-year-old Jerry Shipman Jr., of Humble, Texas, were arrested Nov. 25 following a routine traffic stop on the vehicle they were traveling in.

Craft said when the deputy approached the vehicle, the two men fled into a wooded area near New Llano. Deputies used a VPSO tracking dog to locate the suspects.

"Through further investigation, it was determined that the vehicle the two were traveling in, to include a flat bed trailer being towed by the vehicle, was stolen from an area business," Craft said. "It was also determined that four all terrain vehicles being hauled on the trailer were stolen from a separate business in Vernon Parish."

Craft said both were booked into the Vernon Parish Jail on one count of theft of a motor vehicle. Additional charges are pending and the investigation continues. Bond has not been set in the case.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.

