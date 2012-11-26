Fort Polk planning joint exercise involving hurricane scenario

A military training exercise involving the Fort Polk community's support will take place in December, according to Army officials.

Joint Task Force Civil Support will conduct the exercises during "Urgent Response," a field training at Fort Polk on Dec. 1 through 5.

Officials said the "Urgent Response" scenario will be a category IV hurricane.

Army officials said Monday that the 1st Maneuver Enhancement Brigade will work with local authorities in the community to perform a Defense Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Response Force (DCRF) exercise.

"The DCRF consists of a 5,200-member joint service, multi-component force with a priority of saving lives, relieving human suffering and mitigating property damage in the event of a CBRN event. DCRF is a top-priority mission within the Department of Defense," officials said in a news release.

"In the scenario, the hurricane forces a mass evacuation of southern Louisiana resulting in a series of events such as vehicle accidents, traffic, terrorist threats, explosions, and mass causalities, damage to buildings and radiation on civilians. Officials will declare a state and federal disaster. Force protection will be challenged," officials continued.

Fort Polk will coordinate efforts with the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Department, police department, fire department and also Calcasieu Parish.

The mass casualty incident will additionally have support from the following hospitals: Acadian Ambulance, Byrd Hospital, in Leesville, and Beauregard Memorial Hospital. The Acadian Paramedic Training School is planning to send paramedic students to participate in the mass casualties as well.

