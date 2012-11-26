Man accused of setting jail fire after arson arrest

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) - A man jailed for allegedly torching his girlfriend's trailer house is now accused of arson in the jail.

Sheriff's Capt. Kip Judice says 28-year-old Sidney Syon was hospitalized for minor burns and smoke inhalation after allegedly setting fire to the sheets and blanket Monday morning in his cell in the Lafayette Parish jail.

He says Syon was arrested Wednesday in Broussard and booked with arson. Deputies were told the trailer home was destroyed.

He says only Syon was hurt Monday, and only the bedding was damaged.

Judice says fire and sheriff's investigators found a lighter in Syon's cell, and are working to learn how he got it.

He said Syon was expected to return to jail later Monday and would be booked with a new charge of aggravated arson.

