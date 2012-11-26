14 die on state roadways over Thanksgiving holiday - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

14 die on state roadways over Thanksgiving holiday

Louisiana State troopers say they investigated 13 fatal crashes that resulted in 14 deaths over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Troopers said seven of the 14 people killed were not wearing seat belts and two of the crashes involved driver impairment.

Troopers are urging motorists to abide by the laws of driving sober and properly wearing seat belts.  

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2011, the national seat belt usage rate was 84 percent.

Louisiana was below that average at 77.7 percent. Louisiana law requires every occupant, regardless of seating position, to be properly restrained. Seat belts significantly reduce injuries and fatalities when worn properly and they ensure that the person remains inside the vehicle.

In 2011, over 42 percent of Louisiana's motor vehicle fatalities were the result of driver impairment. Drivers should put a plan in place prior to consuming alcohol because judgment is the first thing that is affected.

The following is a list of fatal crashes by Troop Area:

Troop A (Baton Rouge): One crash resulting in one death. Excessive speed is a factor.

Troop B (New Orleans): NONE

Troop C (Houma / Thibodeaux): NONE

Troop D (Lake Charles): One crash resulting in two deaths. Seat belts were not used and chemical tests for impairment are pending.

Troop E (Alexandria): One crash resulting in one death. Seat belts were not used.

Troop F (Monroe): Two crashes resulting in two deaths, one of which was a pedestrian. Seat belts were not used and one crash involved impairment.

Troop G (Shreveport): NONE

Troop I (Lafayette): Six crashes resulting in six deaths, one was a pedestrian and one was a motorcycle.  Three of the six crashes involved lack of seat belt usage and one impaired driver.

Troop L (Mandeville): Two crashes resulting in two deaths. One of the crashes involved an impaired driver.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.

