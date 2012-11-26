Judge sets meeting to discuss BP plea deal

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A federal judge has scheduled a closed-door meeting Thursday to discuss BP's agreement to plead guilty to criminal charges stemming from its deadly 2010 rig explosion and response to the massive Gulf oil spill.

BP PLC has an initial court appearance set for Tuesday, but the company isn't expected to plead guilty until a later date. U.S. District Judge Sarah Vance plans to meet Thursday with prosecutors and BP attorneys to discuss scheduling matters.

Meanwhile, BP rig supervisors Robert Kaluza and Donald Vidrine and former BP executive David Rainey are scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on criminal charges.

Kaluza and Vidrine are charged with manslaughter in the deaths of 11 rig workers. Rainey is charged with concealing information about the amount of oil that was spewing from its blown-out well.

