Debts and presents

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

Former Louisiana Congressman William Jefferson appealed his corruption conviction to the Supreme Court. You'll recall Jefferson is serving a 13-year term in federal prison after hiding money from bribes in his freezer. Today at noon we'll tell you what the Justices decided.

Also today, doctors and researchers face a tough question – what causes autism? Reported cases are on the rise, but now there might be a new clue. A recent study finds fever and flu in pregnant women could be a risk factor.

In other health news, a new report is claiming those inflatable bounce houses that are a big hit at kids' birthday parties can be dangerous. Dozens of children a day are reportedly being treated in emergency rooms for broken bones, sprains, concussions and more from bounce house accidents. You can read more about this study HERE.

Plus, are you shopping online today? Experts estimate that Americans will spend more than a billion dollars today as Cyber Monday deals abound. However, be careful wielding that credit card and getting into serious debt. We'll give you some tips on curbing holiday credit card bills.

A very rainy morning to start off our work week. Ben tells me there's a possibility of more showers and storms later this afternoon with the bulk of the storms pushing in late tonight ahead of a cold front. Is there a risk for some severe weather? Ben is working on his live, local forecast right now so be sure to tune in at noon.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a safe day out there in all that rain.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.