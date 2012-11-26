'Miracle on Washington' fest Saturday in DeRidder

The 9th Annual "Miracle on Washington" Christmas Festival is set Saturday, Dec. 1 in historical downtown DeRidder.

The day will kick off at 10 a.m. with the Greater Beauregard Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade themed "Christmas in Toy Land."

Following the parade, the festival will have a host of activities and events. Part of the fun will be the "Funkiest Christmas Get-Up Contest" sponsored by Wal-Mart at 1 p.m.

First place winner gets a $100 Wal-Mart gift card, second place gets a $50 Wal-Mart gift card and third place gets a dinner at Cecil's Cajun Café.

The contest is free and open to everyone. Registration will take place at an informational booth at the festival site. Those participating must register by 12:50 p.m.

Admission to the festival is free. Other activities that are free for public participation are the Children's Craft Activity Tent sponsored by Christway Church. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be arriving to visit and take pictures with everyone.

Armbands will cost $8 and will allow unlimited participation in the following activities: Real Snow Plaza, Pony Rides, Petting Zoo, Cake Walk (12 a.m. -2 p.m.), Christmas Surprise Bingo (2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.), Children's Face Painting Booth, and the Morris Family Christmas Train, plus more.

This price also includes two carriage rides with the armband purchase.

Those choosing to participate have the opportunity to purchase tickets for these activities for 50 cents each, excluding carriage rides. Carriage rides and mechanical alligator and mechanical bull will cost $5.

Lori Darbonne, executive director of the Beauregard Tourist Commission, said this year, the commission will sell the first of a three year limited addition collectable series Christmas ornaments. The 2012 ornament will commemorate the 200th Louisiana Bicentennial.

"In 2013, we will be commemorating Beauregard Parishes 100th year Centennial. Followed by year 2014's ornament commemorating the 100th Centennial of Beauregard Parishes Hanging Jail and Courthouse. The cost per ornament will be $12 with a limited 100 issued each year," Darbonne said.

Sponsors for the 9th Annual Miracle on Washington Christmas Festival are Sabine State Bank. Other major contributing sponsors include: Jump City, Beauregard Electric, Wal-Mart, and the Family Medicine Clinic.

Those in attendance to this year's festival may look forward to a large variety of Christmas music brought to you by local area churches.

For more information, call the Beauregard Tourist Commission at 1-800-738-5534.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.